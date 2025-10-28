Nigel Farage Demands Justice Alongside Grooming Gang Survivor, Explodes At Starmer, Sadiq Khan

Updated: 28 Oct 2025, 11:53 pm IST

Fresh outrage has erupted in the UK as new claims surface that grooming gangs may have abused up to 250,000 victims. Grooming gang survivor Ellie-Ann Reynolds has accused the Home Office of “gaslighting and manipulating” survivors, calling the official inquiry “rigged from the start.” Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has called for Parliament to establish a new independent probe, saying the current one is “dead in the water.” The debate has reignited political tensions, with Farage criticising both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan over their handling of the issue. Watch.