Business News/ Videos / Nigel Farage LASHES OUT At Starmer's PMQs Attack, Calling Reform Party 'Kremlin Cronies'

Nigel Farage LASHES OUT At Starmer's PMQs Attack, Calling Reform Party 'Kremlin Cronies'

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:21 pm IST Livemint

Britain’s political clash deepens as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hits back at Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s latest attack in Parliament. During the October 15 PMQs, Starmer accused Farage’s party of acting as “Kremlin cronies,” alleging ties to Russian propaganda through a former aide. Farage has denied the claims, calling the session “pointless” for not allowing him to respond in the House.

 
