Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Nigel Farage LASHES OUT At Starmer's PMQs Attack, Calling Reform Party 'Kremlin Cronies'

Nigel Farage LASHES OUT At Starmer's PMQs Attack, Calling Reform Party 'Kremlin Cronies'

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:21 pm IST Livemint

Britain’s political clash deepens as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hits back at Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s latest attack in Parliament. During the October 15 PMQs, Starmer accused Farage’s party of acting as “Kremlin cronies,” alleging ties to Russian propaganda through a former aide. Farage has denied the claims, calling the session “pointless” for not allowing him to respond in the House.