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Nigel Farage Resigns As MP Amid Financial Scandal, Seeks Fresh Mandate | FULL SPEECH

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has announced that he will resign as a Member of Parliament and seek a fresh mandate through a by-election, saying he wants voters to decide whether he should continue representing them. The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny over his personal finances and follows weeks of political controversy surrounding the Reform UK leader. Watch.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 11:28 PM IST
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Nigel Farage Resigns As MP Amid Financial Scandal, Seeks Fresh Mandate
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