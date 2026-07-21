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Nigel Farage Slams New UK PM Andy Burnham Over 'No Mandate' For Power

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage sharply criticised new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, saying he has “no mandate whatsoever” after becoming Labour leader unopposed and PM without a general election. Farage highlighted Burnham’s recent by-election win in Makerfield and questioned the appointment of his ally to a Downing Street job. He called for an immediate general election, noting Britain has had seven PMs in ten years.

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Published21 Jul 2026, 11:03 PM IST
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Nigel Farage Slams New UK PM Andy Burnham Over 'No Mandate' For Power
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