Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 20 2025 12:41:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.50 1.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.75 -0.92%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,632.00 -0.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.30 1.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.15 3.32%
Business News/ Videos / Nike Turns To Kim Kardashian For A Rare Collaboration: Can NikeSKIMS Help Up Their Game?

Nike Turns To Kim Kardashian For A Rare Collaboration: Can NikeSKIMS Help Up Their Game?

Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST Livemint

Nike has been pushing hard to reverse the slump they're in. Their sales are down, and their stock had lost over a quarter of its value over the last year. In October, a new CEO took the reigns to try and turn Nike around - and Elliott Hill seems to be determined to make this happen. Nike's super bowl ad put women athletes at the centre stage - and Nike's working on exactly this approach for their next big bet. Cue none other than Kim Kardashian! In a rare business deal, Nike is partnering with Kardashian for a whole new brand called NikeSKIMS - here's all you need to know about it

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue