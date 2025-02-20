Nike Turns To Kim Kardashian For A Rare Collaboration: Can NikeSKIMS Help Up Their Game?

Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST

Nike has been pushing hard to reverse the slump they're in. Their sales are down, and their stock had lost over a quarter of its value over the last year. In October, a new CEO took the reigns to try and turn Nike around - and Elliott Hill seems to be determined to make this happen. Nike's super bowl ad put women athletes at the centre stage - and Nike's working on exactly this approach for their next big bet. Cue none other than Kim Kardashian! In a rare business deal, Nike is partnering with Kardashian for a whole new brand called NikeSKIMS - here's all you need to know about it