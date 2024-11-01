Explore
Nilesh Shah Of Kotak AMC On Where To Invest In Samvat 2081 | Sectors To Watch | Diwali 2024

Updated: 01 Nov 2024, 08:29 PM IST Livemint

In this episode of where to invest in Samvat 2081, Kotak AMC MD Nilesh Shah explains why any investor in India needs to be in it for the long run. He also lists out the sectors he feels are too expensive right now, and which ones are at reasonable valuations. For all you need to know about how to invest in the coming year, tune in! #india #investment #money Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you.

 
