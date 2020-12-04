Nirmala Sitharaman on Covid, economy, GST row & farmers’ protests l #HTLS2020

Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 08:35 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about th... moreFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the current state of the Indian economy, private investment, GST row, farmers’ protest and more during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The finance minister said that every sector is showing signs of recovery and added that core industries are announcing expansion plans which can’t happen without additional investment. On the issue of financial allocations for vaccine distribution in the budget, Sitharaman said that there is too much uncertainty currently over the vaccine and a decision can only be taken when we know more about the dosage patterns and the cost per dose. Sitharaman also spoke about the ongoing farmer agitations. Watch the full video for all the details.