Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal for PAN card holders | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 13 Feb 2023, 04:40 PM IST

While presenting the last full budget of the current central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to use PAN card as a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies. The move is expected to simplify KYC process and make it simple for the Income Tax Department and other government agencies to manage documents of the PAN cardholders. Let's hear what the industry's best minds have to say about the consequences of this move.