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Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Indians To 'Focus On Three Fs' As Fuel Prices Hit New Highs | Watch

India’s rising fuel and fertiliser costs are now drawing sharper economic attention as global disruptions continue to pressure domestic markets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged Indians to closely watch the “three Fs”, fuel, fertiliser and forex, while linking the warning to growing concerns around crude prices, inflation and foreign exchange stability. Watch.

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Published26 May 2026, 02:08 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Indians To 'Focus On Three Fs' As Fuel Prices Rise
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