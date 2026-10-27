Nitin Gadkari Labels Outrage Over E20 Fuel As 'Paid Propaganda', Says 'Sudden Outrage, Now Done?'

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has dismissed the public outcry against 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) as a “paid campaign.” Speaking at a CII event a day after the government notified rules allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100, Gadkari said the noise against E20 had subsided and that India can save precious foreign exchange by reducing fossil fuel imports. He also noted that he recently reviewed 700-800 highway projects after social media complaints about road conditions.