Nitin Gadkari on how India can replace fossil fuel with ethanol

Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Niti... moreUnion Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks on how India can become pollution free in the coming year. Can India replace fossil fuels with ethanol & other means to reduce the pollution problem and import costs? Watch this video to know more