Nitin Gadkari on infra projects, MSMEs & govt’s EV plan l #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 09:31 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on infrastructure projects, the current state of MSMEs, the Covid challenge and the way ahead for the country. Gadkari said that while initially there was some hiccup, at present there is no impact of Covid on construction activities across the country. Gadkari also spoke on his government’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility. The Union Minister also recounted his journey of recovering from Covid and urged people to follow all preventive measures. Watch the full video for all the details.