Nitin Gadkari on more Airbags in cars, reveals timeline in Parliament I Watch

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Niti... moreUnion Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha that in order to enhance the safety of rear passengers, the Central government is trying to increase the number of airbags in cars so that the life of passengers sitting at the back can be saved as well. He further informed the Lower House that a proposal is under consideration and the Centre will make a decision soon. Watch this video for more.