Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Nitin Gadkari on more Airbags in cars, reveals timeline in Parliament I Watch

Nitin Gadkari on more Airbags in cars, reveals timeline in Parliament I Watch

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:30 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha that in order to enhance the safety of rear passengers, the Central government is trying to increase the number of airbags in cars so that the life of passengers sitting at the back can be saved as well. He further informed the Lower House that a proposal is under consideration and the Centre will make a decision soon. Watch this video for more. 