Nitin Gadkari To Launch World’s First Ethanol-Fueled Car | Watch

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Ni... moreUnion Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the world's first ethanol-fuelled Toyota Innova. He shared this information during Livemint's sustainability summit.