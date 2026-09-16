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No AI Crackdown? Trump DOJ Explains Why It Won’t Regulate the Technology

Attorney General Todd Blanche said that he does not believe it is the Justice Department’s role to regulate artificial intelligence, calling the technology ‘extraordinarily beneficial to our society,’ while accusing Democrats of raising concerns about AI in an effort to influence the midterm elections.

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Published16 Sep 2026, 07:27 PM IST
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No AI Crackdown? Trump DOJ Explains Why It Won’t Regulate the Technology
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