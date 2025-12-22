‘No Apologies Anymore’: JD Vance Calls DEI ‘Dustbin Of History’ and Says America Will Be Christian

Updated: 22 Dec 2025, 11:22 am IST

US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks declaring Christianity as central to America’s identity have sparked a fierce online debate. Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Vance framed Christianity as foundational to the nation’s values and governance, triggering criticism and scrutiny on social media — particularly over the religious background of his wife, Usha Vance, who comes from a Hindu family.