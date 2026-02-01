'No Cash Reserves To Keep Functioning..': UN Warns Of Imminent Financial Collapse As US Cuts Funding

Updated: 01 Feb 2026, 08:47 am IST

The United Nations is facing one of its most severe financial crises in decades. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned member states of an “imminent financial collapse” as unpaid dues pile up and liquidity dries up. The crisis has intensified as the United States, the UN’s largest contributor, cuts voluntary funding and withholds mandatory payments, raising concerns over the organization’s ability to deliver critical programs. With outstanding dues reaching record levels, questions are growing over the future of UN peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and global cooperation at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.