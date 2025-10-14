India inks landmark FTA with EFTA bloc (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) on September 30, 2025, unlocking $100B investment and 1M jobs! Signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EFTA ministers in New Delhi, the deal slashes tariffs on 99% goods, boosts services, and creates an IP hub. First major post-UK Brexit pact for EFTA, it counters U.S. tariffs with diversified trade. Watch the full ceremony! #FTA #EFTA #Trump #Modi #trumptariffs #usindiatradewar #indiausrelations Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d
