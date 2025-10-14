Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'No Deal With U.S. Is Ever Final' | Trade Analysts Warn India After Trump’s 100% Tariffs On China

'No Deal With U.S. Is Ever Final' | Trade Analysts Warn India After Trump’s 100% Tariffs On China

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 03:05 pm IST Livemint

India inks landmark FTA with EFTA bloc (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) on September 30, 2025, unlocking $100B investment and 1M jobs! Signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EFTA ministers in New Delhi, the deal slashes tariffs on 99% goods, boosts services, and creates an IP hub. First major post-UK Brexit pact for EFTA, it counters U.S. tariffs with diversified trade. Watch the full ceremony! #FTA #EFTA #Trump #Modi #trumptariffs #usindiatradewar #indiausrelations