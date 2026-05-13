NO FAITH ANYMORE? For The Third Year In Row, RBI Brought More Than 100 MT Of Its Gold To India

In the second half of 2025–26, the Indian central bank bring 104.23 MT of its gold—held with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements—back to India. This added to the 63.83 MT it had brought home in the first half of the year. Why is the RBI bringing back its gold #gold #silver #rbi #sanjaymalhotra #modi #narendramodi #donaldtrump #trump #goldvaults #abhinavtrivedi #geopolitics #iran #china #france #middleeast #jewellery #bullion