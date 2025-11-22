English
Business News/ Videos / No Green Card If You Rely on U.S. Support? The New Rule That Changes Everything

No Green Card If You Rely on U.S. Support? The New Rule That Changes Everything

Updated: 22 Nov 2025, 12:21 am IST Livemint

U.S. tightens public charge rule: Green Cards denied if immigrants might need govt aid—new DHS proposal on November 21, 2025! Expands screening to nutrition, housing, healthcare; family health history, finances under microscope. Lower rejection threshold hits low-income applicants. Watch the visa shake-up!

 
