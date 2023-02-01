No income tax upto 7 lakhs, new tax slabs announced

The proverbial cat is out of the bag, budget 2023 ... moreThe proverbial cat is out of the bag, budget 2023 has been tabled by the finance minister in the parliament. Modi government’s last full budget before the country head into elections next year was expected to be a tough balancing act. FM was expected to be fiscally while encouraging spending amid global headwinds.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.