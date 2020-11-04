Home >Videos >No insurer dropped service standards during Covid: Tata AIG’s Rajagopal Rudraraju

No insurer dropped service standards during Covid: Tata AIG’s Rajagopal Rudraraju

Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 05:56 PM IST Livemint
  • Rajagopal Rudraraju, SVP & Product Head - Health & Health Claims, Tata AIG spoke about the most effective ways to build a health insurance portfolio. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Rudraraju said that the insurance industry responded very well during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added, “The reality is during Covid no insurer would have dropped service claims.” Watch the full video for more
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout