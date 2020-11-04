Home
- Rajagopal Rudraraju, SVP & Product Head - Health & Health Claims, Tata AIG spoke about the most effective ways to build a health insurance portfolio. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Rudraraju said that the insurance industry responded very well during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added, “The reality is during Covid no insurer would have dropped service claims.” Watch the full video for more