'No Looking Away, No Whitewashing...', Jaishankar's 'ZERO Tolerance' Message On Terror At SCO External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a strong message against terrorism, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Russia on Tuesday. He declared that ‘there can be no justification,’ and ‘no looking away.' Watch!
