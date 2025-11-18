English
Business News/ Videos / 'No Looking Away, No Whitewashing...', Jaishankar's 'ZERO Tolerance' Message On Terror At SCO

'No Looking Away, No Whitewashing...', Jaishankar's 'ZERO Tolerance' Message On Terror At SCO

Updated: 18 Nov 2025, 07:09 pm IST Livemint

'No Looking Away, No Whitewashing...', Jaishankar's 'ZERO Tolerance' Message On Terror At SCO External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a strong message against terrorism, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Russia on Tuesday. He declared that ‘there can be no justification,’ and ‘no looking away.' Watch!

 
