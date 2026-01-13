Hello User
Business News/ Videos / No More '10-Minute Delivery'? Indian Govt Pushes Platforms To Drop Ultra-Fast Delivery Branding

No More '10-Minute Delivery'? Indian Govt Pushes Platforms To Drop Ultra-Fast Delivery Branding

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 11:31 pm IST Livemint

India’s ultra-fast grocery delivery model is under government scrutiny after the Labour Ministry engaged leading quick-commerce platforms over branding and delivery timelines. Companies including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato are preparing changes following discussions focused on worker safety, welfare standards and operational pressure, ANI reported. The shift comes alongside growing attention on gig-worker conditions and recent policy moves that require platforms to contribute a portion of turnover towards social security benefits. Watch.