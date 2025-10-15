English
Business News/ Videos / No More Delays? SpiceJet Receives 3 New Aircraft To Start Huge Winter Expansion

No More Delays? SpiceJet Receives 3 New Aircraft To Start Huge Winter Expansion

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 07:37 pm IST Livemint

SpiceJet launches massive winter expansion with Airbus A340 + 20 new planes, tripling capacity for Diwali holidays on October 15, 2025! Daily flights to Port Blair & Udaipur from Delhi/Kolkata/Mumbai. CMD Ajay Singh: Strengthening operations across India! Fleet doubles, ASKM triples by December. Watch the video to know more!

 
