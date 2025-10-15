No More Delays? SpiceJet Receives 3 New Aircraft To Start Huge Winter Expansion

SpiceJet launches massive winter expansion with Airbus A340 + 20 new planes, tripling capacity for Diwali holidays on October 15, 2025! Daily flights to Port Blair & Udaipur from Delhi/Kolkata/Mumbai. CMD Ajay Singh: Strengthening operations across India! Fleet doubles, ASKM triples by December. Watch the video to know more!
