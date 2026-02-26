'No Need To Fear AI; 5 Lakh Plus Jobs Available'; NASSCOM Co-Founder On Shielding Your Job From AI

Harish Mehta Is One of the founding members of NASSCOM, India's primary IT Voice & its first Chairman. Along with Nandan Nilekani & others he has pioneered IT revolution in India as we know it today and has seen many downturns in the industry. In this special interaction with Abhinav Trivedi Of MINT, he talks about AI disruption,, AI & IT fear, India's job scenario, and what kind of jobs will this AI rout take or not at all. Listen in! #harishmehta #nasscom #it #tech #ai #artificialintelligence #infosys #tcs #wipro #ltimindtree #emphasis #indianit #anthropic #cybersecurity #abhinavtrivedi #trump #narendramodi #claudeai #openai #samaltman #nvidia