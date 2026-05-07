No Peace? Iran's Top Official Mocks Trump As Nuclear Deal Framework Emerges

A potential US-Iran nuclear deal framework is reportedly taking shape, even as Iranian officials publicly mock the reports. According to Axios, a 14-point ceasefire memorandum has been drafted that includes a 30-day negotiation window. Iran may pause uranium enrichment, pledge no nuclear weapons, and possibly surrender parts of its enriched stockpile. In return, the US would lift sanctions and unfreeze billions in Iranian assets. Major sticking points remain, particularly on the duration of the enrichment ban — with the US pushing for up to 20 years. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sarcastically dismissed the reports as “Operation Fauxios,” calling them fake.