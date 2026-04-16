'No Politics': PM Modi Attacks Opposition Over Women’s Reservation In Lok Sabha | Full Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong address in the Lok Sabha, defending the Women’s Reservation Bill and targeting its critics. Warning that those opposing the measure would “pay the price,” Modi emphasized that the historic reform ensures greater representation for women in India’s democratic framework. He also assured the House that the delimitation process would be fair and free from regional discrimination. Calling it a milestone in nation-building, the Prime Minister urged all parties to rise above politics. Watch the full speech for key highlights and insights from Parliament.