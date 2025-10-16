English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 16 2025 15:45:02
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 291.80 0.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.05 1.25%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,064.40 0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 994.25 1.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,417.20 1.34%
Business News/ Videos / 'No Use Going Down That Hole': Foreign Affairs Expert On Trump's Claims On India-Russia Oil, Pak War

'No Use Going Down That Hole': Foreign Affairs Expert On Trump's Claims On India-Russia Oil, Pak War

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:14 pm IST Livemint

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev while speaking on Donald Trump's fresh claims that India is going to stop buying Russian oil and his repeated claims about tariff threats 'stopping the India-Pakistan war' said that India has always done what is in our national interest, and the government must continue to do that while politely ignoring such statements. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue