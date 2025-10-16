'No Use Going Down That Hole': Foreign Affairs Expert On Trump's Claims On India-Russia Oil, Pak War

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:14 pm IST

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev while speaking on Donald Trump's fresh claims that India is going to stop buying Russian oil and his repeated claims about tariff threats 'stopping the India-Pakistan war' said that India has always done what is in our national interest, and the government must continue to do that while politely ignoring such statements. Watch.