‘Nobody Should Have A Kill Switch’ : Europe's New Plan To Break Free From US Tech Dependence

The European Commission has unveiled an ambitious strategy to reduce Europe’s dependence on U.S. and Chinese technology, focusing on AI, cloud computing and semiconductors. Announced by Ursula von der Leyen, the plan aims to boost digital sovereignty and ensure critical infrastructure remains under European control. Concerns over a potential ‘kill switch’ by dominant cloud providers have driven proposals for stricter data rules and a new Cloud and AI Development Act. The EU is also advancing Chips Act 2.0 to strengthen domestic semiconductor production and secure access during global disruptions.