Noida Techie Death: Builder Taken Into Custody, But Where Does The Buck Stop?

Tragic Death in Greater Noida: Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta's Car Plunges into Water-Filled Pit! 27-year-old techie returning from Gurgaon office skids due to fog, falls into unguarded 20-50ft basement excavation flooded with rainwater near Sector 150. Climbed on car roof, called father for help—but drowned (post-mortem: ante-mortem drowning, asphyxia, cardiac arrest). Police arrest developer Abhay Kumar; FIR vs two for negligence. Warnings ignored. UP CM Yogi removes Noida CEO, orders SIT & accountability.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.