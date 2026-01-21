English
Noida Techie Death: Builder Taken Into Custody, But Where Does The Buck Stop?

Updated: 21 Jan 2026, 10:56 pm IST Livemint

Tragic Death in Greater Noida: Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta's Car Plunges into Water-Filled Pit! 27-year-old techie returning from Gurgaon office skids due to fog, falls into unguarded 20-50ft basement excavation flooded with rainwater near Sector 150. Climbed on car roof, called father for help—but drowned (post-mortem: ante-mortem drowning, asphyxia, cardiac arrest). Police arrest developer Abhay Kumar; FIR vs two for negligence. Warnings ignored. UP CM Yogi removes Noida CEO, orders SIT & accountability.

 
