English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 21 2025 15:04:54
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,007.30 0.40%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 908.10 0.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 0.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,465.15 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 401.90 0.55%
Business News/ Videos / Noise Unplugged: Gaurav Khatri On Building India’s #1 Smartwatch Brand | Rollin' With The Boss

Noise Unplugged: Gaurav Khatri On Building India’s #1 Smartwatch Brand | Rollin' With The Boss

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 11:49 am IST Abhishek Singh

From flying planes to building India's No. 1 smartwatch brand—completely bootstrapped. On this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint, catches up with Gaurav Khatri, the Bikaner boy who, with his cousin Amit Khatri built one of India’s biggest smart wearables brand - Noise. Today, Noise dominates with almost 1/3rd market share and sits among the top 3 global wearable brands. On the show, Gaurav opens up about his entrepreneurial journey—from humble beginnings to building a brand that redefined how Indians connect through sound and technology. Tune in as he shares his thoughts on innovation, leadership, and what it takes to stay ahead in India’s booming smart tech market.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue