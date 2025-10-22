Noise Unplugged: Gaurav Khatri On Building India’s #1 Smartwatch Brand | Rollin' With The Boss

From flying planes to building India's No. 1 smartwatch brand—completely bootstrapped. On this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint, catches up with Gaurav Khatri, the Bikaner boy who, with his cousin Amit Khatri built one of India’s biggest smart wearables brand - Noise. Today, Noise dominates with almost 1/3rd market share and sits among the top 3 global wearable brands. On the show, Gaurav opens up about his entrepreneurial journey—from humble beginnings to building a brand that redefined how Indians connect through sound and technology. Tune in as he shares his thoughts on innovation, leadership, and what it takes to stay ahead in India’s booming smart tech market.