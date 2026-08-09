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North Korea Earns $22 Billion From Arms Deal With Russia During Ukraine War, Flouted Sanctions

North Korea's deepening military partnership with Russia has drawn fresh attention to the financial and strategic gains reportedly made by Pyongyang during the Ukraine war. Estimates suggest North Korea could have earned as much as $22 billion between 2022 and 2025 through arms cooperation, troop deployments and expanding ties with Moscow, while trade with China has also increased. Watch.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 08:58 PM IST
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North Korea Earns $22 Billion From Arms Deal With Russia During Ukraine War
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