Business News/ Videos / Nostalgia Not A Strategy: Canadian PM Mark Carney Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Time To Adapt'

Nostalgia Not A Strategy: Canadian PM Mark Carney Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Time To Adapt'

Updated: 20 Jan 2026, 10:54 pm IST Livemint

Canada Stands Firm with Greenland! PM Mark Carney declares at Davos: Ottawa “strongly opposes” tariffs over Greenland & rejects economic coercion. Blunt message amid US President Trump’s repeated claims he “needs” the Arctic island for security—plus fresh 10% tariff threats on European nations after troops sent to Greenland. Carney avoids naming Trump/US but sends clear signal against leverage tactics.