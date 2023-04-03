Not allowed to move into his $120 Mn mansion, billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla blasts Modi government

Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Billionaire, Cyrus Poonawalla, who bought a palatial house for $120 million by the Arabian Sea in Mumbai hasn’t been allowed to move in for 8 years! Frustrated over the delay, the Serum Institute of India founder blasted the Modi government. So, what’s the issue? The house served as the American consulate for over fifty years until it was put up for sale by the U.S. government. Built in 1938 by the Maharajah of Wankaner, the house was then sold to the US government on a 999-year lease. Now, as both the Maharashtra government and the Defence ministry claim ownership of the land, the sale of the property has become a contentious issue.