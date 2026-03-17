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'Not Europe's War': EU Refuses Trump's Hormuz Protection Push | Kaja Kallas Statement

The European Union has refused to expand its naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz, despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said there is “no appetite” among member states to change the mandate of Operation Aspides. While the EU may strengthen its presence in the Red Sea, it is not ready to extend operations into Hormuz amid rising tensions with Iran. The decision comes as global shipping risks escalate following attacks on key oil routes.

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Published17 Mar 2026, 04:48 PM IST
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'Not Europe's War': EU Refuses Trump's Hormuz Protection Push
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