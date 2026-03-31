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‘Not Happy…’, Vaishnaw Signals Tough Action If Electronics Firms Fail To Build Design Strength

‘Not Happy…’, Vaishnaw Signals Tough Action If Electronics Firms Fail To Build Design Strength The government has drawn a hard line under its electronics push, pairing fresh approvals worth thousands of crores with a blunt warning — government support will not flow to companies that treat India as a factory floor without building design muscle. Watch for more!

Livemint
Published31 Mar 2026, 04:42 PM IST
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Vaishnaw Signals Tough Action If Electronics Firms Fail To Build Design Strength
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