'Not In Any Political Camp'; Fmr. Finance Secretary SC Garg Reacts To Minister Piyush Goyal's Attack

In an exclusive interaction with MINT's Abhinav Trivedi, Fmr Finance Secretary SC Garg said that he is not in any political camp and that his criticism and questioning of the GDP numbers is only out of his work and adherence to policy frameworks. He also responds to Minister Piyush Goyal's reference to him. #gdp #scgarg #piyushgoyal #raghuramrajan #bjp #congress #economy #economicgrowth #india #manufacturing #service #rbi #inflation