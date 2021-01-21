‘Not just survival of financial ecosystem…’: Ananth Narayan on bad loans

Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 11:33 PM IST

Associate Professor at S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Anath Narayan spoke on the bad loan situation in India and how it affects the upcoming union budget. Narayan said that “objective as far as we are concerned is not just the survival of financial services ecosystem. This ecosystem needs to be in the shape and form to finance our tremendous growth aspirations and potential. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.