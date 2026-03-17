'Not Our War': Watch What All Of Trump's Allies Who Rejected Call To Help Open Strait Of Hormuz Said

Hormuz closure: A number of US partners, including Germany, Spain, UK and Italy, have indicated they had no immediate plans to send ships to help reopen the strategic waterway, which Iran's drone-missile and naval mines salvo has effectively shut, saying that this is 'not our war'. Appearing to accuse Western allies of ingratitude, US President Donald Trump on Monday said some countries 'weren't enthusiastic enough' to act on his call for deploying warships to escort tankers through the closed off Strait of Hormuz, key waterway through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow. Watch.