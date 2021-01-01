‘Not proportion but direction of budget…’: Dr Jyotsna Jha on Covid impact

Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 08:24 PM IST

Dr Jyotsna Jha, Director of Centre for Budget and ... moreDr Jyotsna Jha, Director of Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Bengaluru spoke to Livemint and discussed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the upcoming budget can address unemployment and other issues. Dr Jha explains how the direction of the money spent is more important than the proportion of money spent. Watch the full video for more details.