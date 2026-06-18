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NSE Files India’s Biggest IPO Ever; ₹29,780 Crore Mega Listing on BSE | Full Details

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for what could become India’s biggest-ever IPO. The 29,780 crore public issue is entirely an offer for sale by existing shareholders, including SBI, Morgan Stanley, Temasek, and CPPIB. With an estimated valuation exceeding 5 trillion, the NSE IPO is set to surpass previous record-breaking listings by LIC and Hyundai Motor India. The exchange will list on BSE, marking a major milestone in its decade-long journey toward becoming a publicly traded company.

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Published18 Jun 2026, 03:30 PM IST
NSE Files India’s Biggest IPO Ever; ₹29,780 Crore Mega Listing on BSE
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