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NSE IPO looks cheap at ₹1,785... But here’s the catch!

NSE’s 22,569 crore IPO comes at a 30% valuation discount to BSE, but its derivatives business faces slower growth and fresh regulatory risks. Watch.

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2026, 07:34 AM IST
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NSE IPO decoded
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